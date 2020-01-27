Middleton businessman gets 4 years prison for sex assaults of girls in athletic club pool

In a Jan. 22 letter to the court, Welton says he wished “to communicate my remorse for the events that (led) to the trial where I was found guilty of the crime of sexual assault of a child” and that he takes “full responsibility,” but never directly apologizes to the girls. He also details his work with his church and various charitable efforts in the community and emphasizes the trial’s damaging impact on his life.

Sixteen letters supporting Welton were submitted to the court as part of the sentencing process.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Torbenson — a Milwaukee County deputy district attorney who prosecuted the case because Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said his office had a conflict of interest — told Crawford “there are two different Kevin Weltons.”

There’s “the one he shares with the public” and “then there’s the Kevin Welton inside the swimming pool,” he said.

In arguing for a sentence of probation and no prison time, Welton’s attorney, Robert Ruth, argued his client has a “vice” but during the 19 months he has been free since his arrest has followed all restrictions placed on his behavior and has sought out psychological treatment.

Welton’s statement to the court shows “he is on the road to fully accepting responsibility,” he said.