A boy walking home from school in Middleton was able to walk away from a stranger who asked him if he wanted to go home with him.
The incident happened at about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Franklin Avenue, about a block from Sauk Trail Elementary School, Middleton police said.
The nine-year-old boy said he was approached by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
"The subject asked the child if he wanted to come to his house," the police report said. "The child left the area with no further contact."
The suspect is male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, black hair, thin build, with the hooded sweatshirt covering his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call Middleton police, 824-7300, or the tip line, 824-7304.