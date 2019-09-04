A dog who ran away last Christmas was reunited with its owner more than eight months later thanks to a microchip, Madison police reported.
Aja took off while staying with a relative of the owner at a home on Oriole Lane on Madison’s North Side. The owner, who lives in Fitchburg, immediately contacted the Dane County Humane Society and Madison police to report the runaway status of the 3-year-old dog.
Nothing happened in the case for months, until last Friday when a staff member at a veterinary clinic contacted Aja's owner to let her know someone had just brought Aja in to get microchipped.
That didn't happen because Aja's owner already had the dog microchipped by 24 Hour Pet Watch, and the organization put an immediate stop to the process, Madison police public information officer Joel Despain said in a statement.
Initially, the woman who had Aja was reluctant to let her go, tearfully telling a Madison police officer that she found the dog in her yard eight months ago, and had been taking good care of her, Despain said.
The officer explained that that might be so, but Aja’s owner wanted her back, and thanks to the microchipping process, that long-awaited reunion was going to happen.