A Livonia, Michigan, woman was killed in a crash late Wednesday morning in Sun Prairie, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Thursday.
Hannah M. Kieta, 24, was killed in the crash that occurred about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Drive, according to a news release from the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Kieta was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner’s Office said it determined her death was due to injuries sustained in the crash.
The Sun Prairie Police Department said the case was still under investigation and no information was available for release.