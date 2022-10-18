 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michigan man faces fifth OWI after tire spikes used to stop him fleeing police on I-39/90/94, authorities say

State Patrol squad car, generic file photo

A Michigan man faces his fifth OWI after tire spikes were used to stop him fleeing police on Interstate 39/90/94 on Monday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

At about 10:20 p.m. Monday, a state trooper located a red GMC Jimmy that had deviated from its lane multiple times and nearly struck construction barrels traveling north from DeForest on I-39/90/94 near mile marker 126, Sgt. Erica Ballweg said in a statement.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and made contact with driver Valerian Dubei, 59, of Troy, Michigan, who had exited his vehicle and wouldn’t follow the trooper’s commands. Dubei then got back into his vehicle and drove away from the traffic stop, Ballweg said.

A pursuit ensued, and other troopers were able to successfully deploy tire deflation devices that struck three of the four tires, leading to a high-risk stop in which Dubei was taken into custody without incident, Ballweg said.

A Portage police dog indicated a positive alert on Dubei’s vehicle and a search found open intoxicants, a shotgun, ammunition rounds, and multiple hunting knives, Ballweg said.

After field sobriety tests and a blood draw at a nearby hospital, Dubei was booked into the Columbia County Jail on tentative charges of fifth offense operating while under the influence, negligent use of a weapon while intoxicated, possession of open toxicants, deviation from designated lane, operating while suspended, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, Ballweg said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office also assisted the State Patrol.

