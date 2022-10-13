Mexican citizen sentenced to 16 months in prison for illegally reentering US

A 30-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison Thursday for illegally re-entering the United States.

Paulino Gonzalez-Zarate came to the attention of federal authorities after he was arrested March 27 and later charged in Dane County with domestic violence offenses including strangulation and second-degree sexual assault, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Wisconsin. He was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal reentry on May 11 and pleaded guilty to the charge on July 18.

Chief U.S District Judge James Peterson noted that this was the second time Gonzalez-Zarate was convicted of illegal reentry and that a 16-month prison term was aimed at keeping him from doing it again. Peterson ordered that his federal sentence run consecutively to any sentence imposed in the pending state case on the domestic violence offenses.