A Mexican citizen on Thursday was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for methamphetamine dealing that happened in Madison, authorities reported.
Julio Alvarez Sanchez, 39, also was sentenced by Judge James D. Peterson to 3 years of supervised release after his prison term for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, a charge he pleaded guilty to on Dec. 19, 2022, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.
Alvarez Sanchez brought meth from Minneapolis to Madison and provided it to Juana Armenta Mora, who solid 973 grams of meth to a confidential informant in Madison on April 4, 2022, O’Shea said.
On April 14, 2022, Alvarez Sanchez met with the confidential informant in a parking lot in Madison and provided the informant with a toolbox containing 6.77 kilograms of meth, O’Shea said.
Alvarez Sanchez was arrested following the drug deal and admitted to law enforcement that he participated in the April 2022 deliveries, as well as additional deliveries of meth, O’Shea said.
Armenta Mora pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 to distributing methamphetamine, and was sentenced on Dec. 22 to 15 months in federal prison, O’Shea said.
