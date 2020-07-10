Mexican American man charged with hate crime in fatal crash in Wisconsin

During an interview later at the sheriff's office, Navarro said he wanted to go to prison for the rest of his life so he could be free from his neighbors, who he could hear making racist comments through the walls of his house, according to the complaint. It also stated that he said he wanted to be free from people who drive by his house, rev their engines and squeal their tires to make him angry.

Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge Robert Wirtz set bail at $1 million during an initial court appearance Thursday.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said Navarro's crime is not reflective of the entire community.

"One of the witnesses, recognizing that the victim was deceased, stayed with him until first responders could arrive, and that I think speaks more to the character of our community than the charges in the criminal complaint," he said.

The complaint also said a detective reviewed law enforcement records and learned of a 2019 disorderly conduct domestic violence allegation involving Navarro in the City of Fond du Lac. Officers attempted to have a 72-hour mental health hold placed on Navarro but the request was denied by the crisis hotline, the document said.