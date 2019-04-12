Two people have been arrested in Mineral Point after police allegedly found a methamphetamine lab at their home.
Jeremiah Rector, 32, and Crystal Browning, 35, were tentatively charged with intentionally disposing of methamphetamine waste, possession of meth paraphernalia, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of materials used to make methamphetamine, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said.
The Richland-Iowa-Grant County Drug Task Force with assistance from Mineral Point Police and the state Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at about 10 a.m. Thursday at a residence on High Street.
Due to the volatility of the materials used in making meth, the Iowa-Vernon Hazardous Materials Response Team and the Mineral Point Fire and EMS units were also at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, so law enforcement is asking anyone with information about the manufacturing or distribution of illegal substances to get in touch with police or the local Crime Stoppers agency.