Three men were arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly dealing methamphetamine out of an apartment on Madison's Southwest Side.
Tony Fountain, 24, Madison, had multiple tentative charges made against him, including three counts of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, schedule I and II narcotics, schedule IV drugs and non-narcotics and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Jeffrey Redington, 46, Madison, was tentatively charged with delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and Bryce Krull, 24, Lake Mills, was tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Madison police said the raid took place at about 8:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 1000 block of Gilbert Road.
The Madison SWAT team assisted the Dane County Narcotics Task Force in serving the search warrant on Fountain's residence.
"Methamphetamine and other drugs were among the items seized," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
