Merrimac man seriously injured in pistol-whipping, robbery on South Side, Madison police say

A Merrimac man was seriously injured in a pistol-whipping and robbery on the South Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Friends dropped the 18-year-old man off at a local hospital about 6:30 p.m. for treatment of significant facial injuries that included a broken nose, chipped teeth, and cuts, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Police were called, and the 18-year-old told officers he was pistol-whipped and robbed after getting out of the car that also contained his friends. Based on limited information the man provided, it appeared the incident likely occurred near Todd Drive and McDivitt Drive on the South Side, DeSpain said.

The man said two men battered him, and took his wallet, cell phone and backpack. The preliminary investigation indicates the crime was not random, DeSpain said.

