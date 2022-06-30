Merrill man gets 16 ½ years in federal prison for using child to produce porn

A Merrill man was sentenced to 16 ½ years in federal prison for using a child to produce pornography, authorities reported.
Jason D. Ridolfi, 42, also was sentenced Wednesday by Judge William M. Conley to 20 years of supervised release after his prison term ends. Ridolfi pleaded guilty on March 21 to a charge of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.
In November 2020, the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that sexually explicit images of children had been uploaded to Google a month earlier. Agents then executed a search warrant at Ridolfi’s home and found more than 25,000 images of child pornography on his devices, including some he produced, O’Shea said.
Conley said at sentencing that Ridolfi needed to address his alcoholism and mental health needs to ensure he did not offend again, O’Shea said.
The charge against Ridolfi was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kenosha Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman prosecuted this case.
