A 20-year-old Madison man was robbed Sunday night by four men armed with guns after he got into a car with them, according to police.
The victim had planned on meeting one of the men, who he knew from social media. When the victim got inside of a car with the man he knew and three other men, the four pulled five guns on him and robbed him around 11:45 p.m. in Oakbridge Court, according to police.
One of the four robbers had two pistols, one in each hand, making the total number of guns five, the victim told police.
The victim lost his cell phone, cash and his own handgun in the robbery. The 20-year-old told police his gun was real but not functioning.