Men steal puppy at gunpoint from children in Milwaukee, police say

Milwaukee police are investigating after two young men allegedly stole a puppy from two children at gunpoint last week. 

On Monday, the police department asked for the public's help in identifying and finding the two robbers. 

The armed robbery happened around 2 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of West Chambers Street, Milwaukee police said. The robbers allegedly pointed a gun at the two children and took their 4-month-old female bulldog. The puppy is tan with white areas on her face and stomach. 

The robbers' vehicle was described as a four-door, 2017 silver Infiniti Q50 with tinted windows and stock wheels, police said. 

suspect vehicle.jpg

The driver was described as an 18- to 20-year-old Black man with a black gun, police said.

The passenger was described as Black, between 16 and 20 years old, with a skinny build and short dreadlocks. He was wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket and black pants. 

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information about the armed robbery to call the police department at 414-933-7272 or crime stoppers at 414-224-TIPS to stay anonymous. 

