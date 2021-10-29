Men killed in Rock County crash identified by authorities

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has released the names of two men killed by a head-on crash in the town of Bradford Thursday morning.
Gerald Lux, 74, and Benjamin Olvera, 57, both of Janesville, died from injuries they received in the crash, the Medical Examiner said in a statement.
The crash took place around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 14 when Olvera's GMC Acadia crossed the center line for unknown reasons and hit Lux's GMC Sierra, Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said in a previous statement on Thursday.
The two men died at the scene after deputies pulled them from the vehicles and gave medical care, Knudson said.
The crash closed Highway 14 west of Highway 140 for three and a half hours Thursday morning though it reopened at 10 a.m.
The driver of a Cadillac XT5, who was driving behind the Olvera, drove into a ditch after swerving to miss the crash. He was uninjured.