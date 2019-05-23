Try 3 months for $3
A running gun battle on Madison's East Side Wednesday night put two men in the hospital with gunshot wounds and police trying to piece together what happened.

The shootout started at about 11:50 p.m. on Northport Drive and continued 20 minutes later on East Washington Avenue, with the two men going to a home on the South Side as police were called.

"It is believed the above incidents are related, and the subjects shooting at each other knew each other," said Madison Police Sgt. Jason Sweeney.

Police got reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Northport Drive, with multiple vehicles seen leaving the area.

"One vehicle unrelated to the incident had a bullet hole," Sweeney said.

More reports of gunfire came in from the East Washington Avenue and Lien Road area, with the vehicles and suspects involved gone before police arrived.

"Officers did locate numerous items of evidence," Sweeney said.

At about 12:30 a.m., police were called to the South Side when a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old man showed up at a residence. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

