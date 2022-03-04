Memorial High School student arrested for making false reports of seeing gun

A Memorial High School student was arrested Thursday for misusing 911 after police said he made multiple false reports of seeing a gun at school.

The arrest happened around 5 p.m. at the student's home, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. The student, a teenage boy, was not identified.

The student allegedly called police two times to report seeing the outline of a gun in a backpack. But when police arrived at Memorial High School to investigate, no weapon was located, Fryer said. The first false report was made shortly after 3 p.m.

The boy later admitted to police that the 911 calls were fake when officers came to his house on Delaplaine Court a few hours later, Fryer said.

He was tentatively charged with two counts of misuse of 911. The case is being referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office for more formal charges.

