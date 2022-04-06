Memorial High School student arrested for arson after allegedly lighting sign on fire, Madison police say

Madison police arrested a Memorial High School student Tuesday on tentative arson charges for allegedly lighting a plastic sign on fire at the school.
Officers responded to the arson incident at Memorial around 1:25 p.m., Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. Video showed the student, a 14-year-old boy, lighting a plastic placard that was hanging on a wall on fire with a lighter, causing about $150 in damage to a nearby door, Fryer said.
The student is also accused of lighting two small fires in trash cans in two separate bathrooms at Memorial in early March, Fryer said. Those fires were quickly extinguished.
Madison police were not involved in the fires set in March. Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said at that time that staff were working to determine consequences for the boy through the district's "Behavior Education Plan."
For the most recent fire, the boy was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, police said. His identity has not been released.
