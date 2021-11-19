Melee at East High School started with dispute over boy, ended with gunfire

Bystander video shows a shirtless man later identified as Wash wielding what police say was a table leg or spindle as Jones’ daughter is being attacked. Jones’ daughter said the attack lasted about two minutes.

Around the same time, someone pulled the school’s fire alarm, sending 1,700 students outside, where other fights broke out and police had to use pepper spray to disperse students and adults.

Police said one officer was struck, and five students were taken to a hospital to be treated for pepper spray exposure.

Jones said she went to the school that day after getting “flooded” with calls from her children, neighbors and others about her daughter getting attacked, and later took three of her children, all of whom go to East, to urgent care for exposure to pepper spray.

Luticia Holloway, whose freshman daughter witnessed the attack on Jones’ daughter, said she took her daughter out of East after the incident. Holloway’s daughter tried to pull one of the assailants off Jones’ daughter before she is seen in bystander video being pulled away by a man with the aid of a stick.

“My daughter hasn’t been to school since last Monday, when this happened,” she said. “I pulled my daughter from East. It’s a safety issue.”