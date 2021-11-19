Melee at East High School started with dispute over boy, ended with gunfire

A series of fights outside Madison East High School on Nov. 8 that drew more than 15 police officers, sent five students to the hospital and sparked a new debate over school safety began, in part, with a common adolescent concern: Two girls who liked the same boy.
It ended with a shot fired into an East Side apartment that just narrowly missed hitting a 17-year-old.
According to court records and interviews with the mothers of two of the girls involved in — and victims of — the violence, the melee that erupted around lunchtime stemmed from an incident the day before in Nena Jones’ Worthington Park neighborhood apartment.
Jones said she was at home with five of her children making Sunday dinner that afternoon when a teenage girl her 14-year-old daughter knows from East charged into the home and went upstairs looking for a third teenage girl who is friends with Jones’ daughter and was there as well.
The first girl was followed soon after by three adults Jones said she didn’t know at the time: The girl’s mother, Victoria Frazier, 38; the girl’s older sister, Savoy Frazier, 19; and Donte Wash Jr., 21.
The Wisconsin State Journal is not naming the girl, Jones’ daughter or Jones’ daughter’s friend because they are minors.
Jones said that at that point, there were 13 people in her small apartment — she and her five children and three of their friends, and the four who had just come bursting through her door.
“You bring that many people, it looks like everybody is going to fight,” she said, “and at the time I didn’t know what was the cause. It’s so stupid. It’s so stupid. Over a boy, and the fact that (the girl who came into the house) got a smart mouth.”
Jones said Frazier’s younger daughter and her 14-year-old daughter’s friend were both interested in or romantically involved with the same boy.
The group spilled outside into the apartment complex’s parking lot, where Frazier’s younger daughter was hitting people with a padlock, according to criminal complaints in the case, and Jones’ sons jumped Wash, Jones said, after Wash started fighting with one of her sons.
Someone across the street called police, Jones said, and the four who had shown up at her house left in a vehicle, but not before they threatened to return with a gun. Police started to pursue the group but stopped, saying they’d sped off, Jones said. Madison police policy restricts when police can engage in high-speed chases.
The whole episode inside Jones’ apartment and in the parking lot lasted no more than 15 to 20 minutes, she said.
Fights at East
The next day, Jones’ 14-year-old daughter was outside East High around lunchtime when she was set upon by Victoria Frazier and Frazier’s other family members, according to Jones and the criminal complaints in the incident.
Bystander video shows a shirtless man later identified as Wash wielding what police say was a table leg or spindle as Jones’ daughter is being attacked. Jones’ daughter said the attack lasted about two minutes.
Around the same time, someone pulled the school’s fire alarm, sending 1,700 students outside, where other fights broke out and police had to use pepper spray to disperse students and adults.
Police said one officer was struck, and five students were taken to a hospital to be treated for pepper spray exposure.
Jones said she went to the school that day after getting “flooded” with calls from her children, neighbors and others about her daughter getting attacked, and later took three of her children, all of whom go to East, to urgent care for exposure to pepper spray.
Luticia Holloway, whose freshman daughter witnessed the attack on Jones’ daughter, said she took her daughter out of East after the incident. Holloway’s daughter tried to pull one of the assailants off Jones’ daughter before she is seen in bystander video being pulled away by a man with the aid of a stick.
“My daughter hasn’t been to school since last Monday, when this happened,” she said. “I pulled my daughter from East. It’s a safety issue.”
Holloway said her daughter tried to get back into the school building after she was able to get away from the scuffle, but school staff wouldn’t let her into the building. Holloway said she called the school after her daughter called her in a panic and was told someone would call her back, but said she never received that call.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the fire alarm was pulled about the same time, which meant no students were allowed back in the building until the Madison Fire Department cleared the building.
“My baby hasn’t even been outside, she doesn’t even want to come outside” since the incident at East, Holloway said. “This is heartbreaking.”
Later: A shooting
Later that Monday evening, Holloway called the police after her daughter said the same people who allegedly attacked her at school were sitting in a car parked outside her home. They drove off after police arrived, Holloway said.
The same group appears to have arrived at Jones’ apartment at around 5 p.m. When Jones saw them arrive in two cars, she called 911 and got her five children inside her apartment and locked the front and back doors.
Jones said she struggled to keep her children from going outside to confront the group. “I don’t want my kids to get out that door because they fight with their hands, but everybody don’t fight with their hands,” she said.
It was then that she and a neighbor heard someone say, “I’m going to get my pole,” according to Jones and the criminal complaint. Moments later, someone fired a gun through a window. Two people — Jones’ 17-year-old son and another teenager — were sitting on the couch that was hit, she said, with the bullet coming within inches of the 17-year-old, according to Jones and the complaint. Jones thinks there would have been more gunfire but the group outside heard police sirens and fled.
The window has since been repaired by the apartment’s management company, but the hole in her couch remains.
Charges filed
Victoria Frazier has been charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and trespass in connection with the three separate incidents. Savoy Frazier has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct in the incident in which the shot was fired. Wash has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct involving the use of a dangerous weapon in connection with the attack on Jones’ daughter at East.
Victoria Frazier did not respond to a phone call or text to the number listed as being hers in court records. Attempts to contact Wash and Savoy Frazier were unsuccessful.
Jones said her 14-year-old daughter was also charged Tuesday in Juvenile Court with battery in connection with the melee at East. Criminal complaints in Victoria Frazier’s and Wash’s cases identify Jones’ daughter as the one interested in the same boy Frazier’s younger daughter was interested in. Jones and her daughter say that’s incorrect.
The boy, who goes to East, was not involved in the fighting at East or at Jones’ home, according to Jones’ 14-year-old daughter.
‘These are people’s lives’
Jones said she was frustrated with police for not charging anyone in the shooting or other people for their roles in the two days of fighting at East and her home, saying there’s plenty of bystander and surveillance video showing what happened.
“They’re basically telling me that it’s not enough proof to connect everything, and I’m trying to figure out, why isn’t it?” she said. “It’s almost like they just want to throw it away.”
Holloway wants to press charges against the adults involved in the altercation but, she said, Madison police also told her there wasn’t enough evidence.
“Nobody did anything to help my child. These are people’s lives, these are innocent kids, to have to be fighting off adults? That’s not OK or acceptable,” she said. “The guy picked my baby up off her feet like he’s trying to slam her on her head.”
Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said investigations into incidents before and after the fights at East remain open, and that police have been in contact with Jones and Holloway.
“The detective investigating the fighting at East High School on Nov. 8 says more charges will be referred to the (district attorney’s) office in the near future,” she said in an email. “He is still talking to the parties involved and the investigation remains active.”
Jones and Holloway said their daughters will not be returning to East but plan to transfer to Capital High School.
Holloway said she would like to see the school hire professional security and include safety measures such as metal detectors to keep weapons from entering the school building.
Jones pointed to turnover at the school as part of the reason the school lacks “structure.” The school has seen three principals in the last three years. The principal who began this school year, Sean Leavy, was moved into administration in late October after students complained he wasn’t taking the threat of sexual assault among students seriously enough.
She said she favors work to address disputes before they escalate into violence, and supports bringing police officers back into the school. The School Board voted to remove the officers, known as school resource officers, from Madison’s four main high schools in June 2020 amid protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, including many in Downtown Madison that damaged businesses on State Street.
“People send their kids to school and they feel like it’s a safe place,” Jones said. “But when that safe place isn’t a safe place anymore, then what do you do?”