Medical Examiner's Office releases name of pedestrian struck, killed in Sun Prairie

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a car in Sun Prairie Wednesday night as Jacob A. Jacobson, 45.

Jacobson, of Sun Prairie, was crossing West Main Street at Foxdale Drive about 9:35 p.m. when he was hit by a car traveling east.

A Sun Prairie police officer who was was headed to a separate call witnessed the crash and stopped to provide help. Jacobson died at the scene.

Results of a forensic exam found Jacobson died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The driver of the car is cooperating with an investigation.

