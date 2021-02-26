 Skip to main content
Medical Examiner's Office releases name of pedestrian struck, killed in Sun Prairie
Medical Examiner's Office releases name of pedestrian struck, killed in Sun Prairie

Dane County Medical Examiner's Office

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a car in Sun Prairie Wednesday night as Jacob A. Jacobson, 45.

Jacobson, of Sun Prairie, was crossing West Main Street at Foxdale Drive about 9:35 p.m. when he was hit by a car traveling east.

A Sun Prairie police officer who was was headed to a separate call witnessed the crash and stopped to provide help. Jacobson died at the scene.

Results of a forensic exam found Jacobson died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The driver of the car is cooperating with an investigation.

