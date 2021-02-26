Medical Examiner's Office releases name of man killed in pedestrian vs. car crash in Sun Prairie

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the man who was killed in Sun Prairie Wednesday night after a pedestrian vs. car crash.

Jacob A. Jacobson, 45, of Sun Prairie, was crossing West Main Street at Foxdale Drive at around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a car traveling east. A Sun Prairie police officer was headed to a separate call and witnessed the crash then stopped to provide help. Jacobson died at the scene of the crash.

Results of a forensic examination found Jacobson died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner's Office said. Additional testing is underway.

The crash and Jacobson's death remain under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office and Sun Prairie police. The driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.

