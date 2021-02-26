 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medical Examiner's Office releases name of man killed in pedestrian vs. car crash in Sun Prairie
0 comments
alert

Medical Examiner's Office releases name of man killed in pedestrian vs. car crash in Sun Prairie

{{featured_button_text}}
Dane County Medical Examiner's Office generic file photo (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the man who was killed in Sun Prairie Wednesday night after a pedestrian vs. car crash

Jacob A. Jacobson, 45, of Sun Prairie, was crossing West Main Street at Foxdale Drive at around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a car traveling east. A Sun Prairie police officer was headed to a separate call and witnessed the crash then stopped to provide help. Jacobson died at the scene of the crash.

Results of a forensic examination found Jacobson died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner's Office said. Additional testing is underway.

The crash and Jacobson's death remain under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office and Sun Prairie police. The driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics