Medical Examiner's Office identifies man, woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Sun Prairie

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of the man and woman who were found dead from gunshot wounds in a Sun Prairie home last week.

Jan V. Hyatt, 37, and Chad A. Rury, 35, both of Sun Prairie, were found dead after Sun Prairie police responded to a welfare check at the home at 370 S. Legacy Way at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.

Preliminary autopsy results confirm the two died from firearm related trauma, the Medical Examiner's Office said. Additional testing is underway.

Last week, Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said the man's gunshot wounds were believed to be self-inflicted.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office and Sun Prairie police.

