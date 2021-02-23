Medical Examiner's Office identifies man whose body was found after town of Blue Mounds fire

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the man whose body was found after a house fire in the town of Blue Mounds Wednesday night.

Scott M. Wylie, 68, of Blue Mounds, died as a result of injuries caused by the fire on the 10500 block of W. Erbe Road that was reported shortly before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Medical Examiner's Office said. Several local law enforcement and other emergency services responded to the fire after a person driving by called 911 to report flames coming from the home.

The house was fully engulfed in fire by the time responding authorities arrived. Wylie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional testing is underway, and the investigation into Wylie's death is ongoing by the Medical Examiner's Office and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.