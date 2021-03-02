Medical Examiner's Office identifies man who died after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Tuesday the man who died after crashing his pickup truck into a Sun Prairie pizzeria Saturday morning.

David F. Schneider, 58, of Sun Prairie, was found unconscious in the driver seat of the pickup truck that was completely inside of Anna's Pizzeria, 1609 W. Main St., when authorities responded to the crash at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

Schneider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, the Medical Examiner's Office said. Preliminary results from Schneider's autopsy confirmed he suffered a "fatal medical event" prior to the crash, and the manner of death was found to be natural.

No others were involved or injured in the crash.

The investigation into the crash and death is still ongoing by Sun Prairie police and the Medical Examiner's Office.

