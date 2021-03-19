Medical Examiner's Office identifies man killed in farm accident in village of Windsor

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Friday the man who was killed in a farm accident in the village of Windsor Thursday.

Roger Scott Manthe, 46, of DeForest, died after a grain bin auger he was working on fell and hit him in the abdominal area, the Medical Examiner's Office said. The Dane County Sheriff's Office initially reported the man's age as 50 years old on Thursday.

The fatal accident at 7771 Highway 51 in the village of Windsor was reported to authorities at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday. Manthe was pronounced dead soon after being transported to UW Hospital. Preliminary autopsy results confirmed Manthe died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Additional testing is underway, and the death remains under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office and the Sheriff's Office.