Medical Examiner's Office identifies 82-year-old Beloit man as body found in Turtle Creek

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office identified Friday an 82-year-old Beloit man whose body was recovered from Turtle Creek in the city of Beloit Wednesday afternoon.

Eugene P. Kwasniak was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was found in Turtle Creek near the 1800 block of Arrowhead Drive at arond 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

He was found in the creek by family members, according to Beloit police. It is believed Kwasniak slid down an embankment before falling into the creek. Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Preliminary results from Kwasniak's autopsy confirm he died by accidental drowning. The death remains under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office and Beloit police.

Shooting at homeless shelter tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.