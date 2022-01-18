Medical Examiner staff: At least two blades used to dismember Bart, Krista Halderson

Two saws found by investigators were consistent with the cuts to Bart Halderson's dismembered torso and his wife Krista's dismembered legs, an official with the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday as the murder trial of their son Chandler Halderson resumes after a week-long delay after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Cristina Figueroa Soto, a forensic anthropologist with the county, said in morning testimony that the alloy saw and hacksaw found on a property tied to Chandler's former girlfriend were consistent with the cuts to Bart and Krista's bones. An examination of false starts while cutting into bone can reveal the number of teeth on a particular blade, Soto testified. She could not say definitely that the saws and cuts were a perfect match.
"I’m not going to be able to say, 'Yes, this is the tool that was used,'" she said. "But all the characteristics of this part of the individual were consistent again with the characteristics of those two tools that were found at the scene."
Halderson's trial was suspended last Tuesday after he was one of 81 Dane County Jail inmates to test positive for COVID-19 after the National Guard tested the entire jail population. The jail, where Halderson has been held since July, has seen a record number of cases of the virus in recent weeks.
Circuit Judge John Hyland, who is presiding over the case, had to dismiss a juror on Tuesday over a positive COVID-19 test. That juror was replaced by an alternate.
The alloy saw and hacksaw analyzed by Soto were found inside an old oil tank on the town of Cottage Grove family property of Cresent L'Sai, the partner of Chandler's former girlfriend's mother. Bart Halderson's torso was also found on the property, along with a bloodied tarp and the rifle prosecutors say Chandler used to kill his father.
Toward the end of Soto's morning testimony, she described how bone fragments were found in the Halderson home's vacuum cleaner and the family fireplace. Over 200 fragments of bone, including cranial bone and teeth were recovered from the fireplace and its grate, which aligns with prosecutors' argument that Chandler burned his parents' heads in the fireplace. Chop marks consistent with a machete or axe were also found on part of a wrist bone in the Halderson fireplace.
Prior to Soto's testimony, jurors were shown photos of Krista Halderson's dismembered legs, which were found in a Sauk County field by investigators in July.
Dane County Medical Examiner Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska said that Krista Halderson's recovered legs were consistent with being sawed apart, although they were in varying stages of decomposition.
"There appeared to be kind of steps in the bone," Rogalska said. "This is consistent with a sharp force injury that can be sawing, can be cutting, but again we have movement… It’s not just cut clean through."
Since no hemorrhaging was found in Krista's legs, Rogalska determined that Krista was dead at the time of her dismembered. A precise cause of death is unknown though it has been ruled a homicide.
"I don’t actually know which injury caused the death of Krista Halderson, but I believe she died as a result of some violence," the medical examiner said.
Prosecutors say Halderson murdered his parents, Bart, 50, and Krista, 53, at the Windsor home they shared on July 1 after his father discovered he’d been lying about attending Madison Area Technical College — one of a series of lies prosecutors say he’d long been telling the world about his education and employment. In reality, they say, Halderson was unemployed and had dropped out of school.
He then allegedly attempted to burn their bodies in a family fireplace before scattering them around southern Wisconsin. Chandler faces felony charges for murder, mutilating and hiding corpses and lying to investigators.