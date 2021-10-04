Medical examiner releases name of woman killed in crash with semi in Rock County

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name Monday of the woman who was killed after failing to yield to a semi truck that had the right of way in the town of Avon Sunday morning.
39-year-old Angela J. Berres, of Hartford, was stopped at the intersection facing north on County Highway K, according to a statement from Rock County Sgt. Josh Lund. Berres then tried to turn onto West Highway 81 and failed to yield to a semi pulling a tanker loaded with milk that had the right of way. Lund said the semi attempted to avoid Berres' car but hit it broadside.
The semi overturned and slid into a wooded area south of Highway 81. Berres' car came to rest in a field on the north side of Highway 81, Lund said.
Lund said Berres was taken to a hospital where she later died. Preliminary results of a medical examination confirm that Berres died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Medical Examiner's Department.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
A 28-year-old man was arrested for his connection to an August weapons offense after police pulled him over for driving while intoxicated on Madison's West side Friday afternoon, according to Madison Police Spokesperson Nicole Schmitgen.