Medical Examiner releases name of missing 27-year-old man later found dead in Lake Mendota
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name Friday of a 27-year-old man who had been reported missing and was later found dead in Lake Mendota Thursday.

The body of Joseph T. Redzinski, of Madison, was recovered from the lake near the 700 block of E. Gorham Street near James Madison Park Thursday, the Medical Examiner's Office said. The body was found in the lake at around 8:55 a.m. Thursday.

The Medical Examiner's Office and Madison police were unable Friday to immediately confirm when Redzinski was reported missing. 

Redzinski was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was done Friday, and additional testing is underway. The death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office and Madison police.

