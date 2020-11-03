 Skip to main content
Medical Examiner releases name of man killed in Far West Side triple shooting
Medical Examiner releases name of man killed in Far West Side triple shooting

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name Tuesday of the man who was killed in a triple shooting on the Far West Side over the weekend that also significantly injured two teens. 

Jason I. Eggleston, 30, of Madison, was identified as the victim of Saturday's fatal shooting, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A forensic autopsy was completed Tuesday, and preliminary results confirm Eggleston died from homicidal firearm related trauma. Additional testing is underway. 

Officers responded to the Wexford Ridge apartment complex on Flower Lane at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Eggleston was found on the pavement of Flower Lane. One of the injured teens was found in an apartment, while the other was found about a half-block away from the complex.

This was the city's 11th homicide of the year and the first since the Aug. 11 shooting of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who died two days later when she was taken off life support. 

Saturday's shooting is still under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office and the Madison Police Department. 

