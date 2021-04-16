Medical Examiner releases name of driver who died after crashing car into 2 houses in McFarland

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name Friday of the 19-year-old driver who died after crashing a car into two houses while fleeing from a police officer in McFarland Tuesday night.

Cam-Ron P. M. Poelinitz, of Fitchburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 5400 block of Siggelkow Road at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Medical Examiner's Office said. There were four other people in the car who were all taken to a hospital. No one in either house was injured.

The crash happened shortly after a McFarland police officer tried to pull Poelinitz over for speeding as the car headed south on Highway 51. The car then exited onto Siggelkow Road, ran the stop sign at the end of the off ramp and drove east. The officer then stopped pursuing the car.

Shortly after, the officer was driving east of Siggelkow Road when the car drove past going west. The officer turned around and found the car had run into the corner of one home before crashing into the one next door.

Preliminary results from the autopsy confirmed Poelinitz died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway.