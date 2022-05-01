 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Medical examiner identifies woman who died in Whitney Way crash

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the Edgerton woman killed in a crash early Thursday on South Whitney Way as Bonnie J. Monson, 84.

Monson died from injuries sustained in the crash that occurred about 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of South Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Monson was one of two people in a vehicle that crashed into a tree, Madison police said. She died at a local hospital Thursday, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Her death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The other occupant of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital, police said.

