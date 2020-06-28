Medical Examiner identifies victims of Sun Prairie crash after fleeing traffic stop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash after the car fled a traffic stop in Sun Prairie early Friday.

Kara J. Cloud, 28, of Madison, and Clinton W.G. Harvey, 27, of Sun Prairie, died at the scene of the crash near the 1200 block of West Main Street at around 12:30 a.m.

The driver of the car and another passenger were taken to a nearby hospital, according to the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the deaths along with the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

