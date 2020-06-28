You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Medical Examiner identifies victims of Sun Prairie crash after fleeing traffic stop
0 comments
top story

Medical Examiner identifies victims of Sun Prairie crash after fleeing traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}
Police tape (copy)
iStock photo

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash after the car fled a traffic stop in Sun Prairie early Friday. 

Kara J. Cloud, 28, of Madison, and Clinton W.G. Harvey, 27, of Sun Prairie, died at the scene of the crash near the 1200 block of West Main Street at around 12:30 a.m. 

2 die in fiery crash fleeing police traffic stop in Sun Prairie, authorities say

The driver of the car and another passenger were taken to a nearby hospital, according to the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the deaths along with the Dane County Sheriff's Office. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics