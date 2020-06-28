Medical Examiner identifies victims of Sun Prairie crash after fleeing traffic stop

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash after the car fled a traffic stop in Sun Prairie early Friday.
Kara J. Cloud, 28, of Madison, and Clinton W.G. Harvey, 27, of Sun Prairie, died at the scene of the crash near the 1200 block of West Main Street at around 12:30 a.m.
The driver of the car and another passenger were taken to a nearby hospital, according to the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the deaths along with the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Shanzeh Ahmad | Wisconsin State Journal
General assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.