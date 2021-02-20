 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medical Examiner identifies victims of plane crash near Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport
0 comments
alert

Medical Examiner identifies victims of plane crash near Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport

{{featured_button_text}}
Plane crash scene (copy)

Two people were killed in the crash of an "experimental" plane Tuesday in a wooded area near Janesville.

 ROCK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the victims who died in a plane crash Tuesday near the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

Tanner W. Byholm, 25, of Glidden, and Remington K. Viney, 26, of Kimberly, died in the crash about a mile south of the airport that was reported about 9:20 a.m., the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The deaths are still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Medical Examiner’s Office. Preliminary results of the autopsies and additional testing are in progress.

Byholm and Viney were the only occupants of what authorities described as an “experimental” and “very unique” plane. The plane took off from the airport just south of Janesville and was trying to come back when it crashed in a wooded, low-lying area, which Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson described as “treacherous to get to.”

Responders reached the crash site shortly after 10 a.m. and found the plane upside down and partially submerged in water and mud, Knudson said.

Knudson said the victims had a “very, very brief” conversation with the airport tower and reported an “undisclosed problem” moments before tower personnel saw the plane go down.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics