Medical examiner identifies man who died in Janesville workplace shooting

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office identified Sunday the man who was shot and killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Janesville.

Devon J. Hills, 30, of Janesville, died from trauma sustained in the shooting, the Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

Hills was allegedly shot by one of his coworkers at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville, at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Janesville police Lt. Mark Ratzlaff told the Wisconsin State Journal in April.

The suspect had just started a new job when he allegedly opened fire at the business Tuesday, shooting and killing Hills and putting others in danger as bullets ricocheted around the room, Janesville police said.

The suspect, Kevin L. Todd, 23, of Evansville, claims he was being bullied by co-workers in the seven days that he had been working at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville, police said. But Janesville Police Chief David Moore says there's no evidence of that.

Todd was arrested about 45 minutes after the workplace shooting on the tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Moore said the killing - Janesville's first homicide of 2022 - is unusual because there was no clear conflict or prior police contact that preceded the violence.

Ratzlaff said Todd had "minimal contacts with law enforcement" before the fatal shooting, and police are not aware of any history of violence.

Police believe Todd and Hills did not know each other before working together at Precision Drawn Metals. While it was Todd's seventh day on the job, Hills had been an employee for longer, but Ratzlaff did not specify for how long.

Hills was still alive when emergency crews arrived, but CPR and other lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, Ratzlaff said.

Witnesses identified Todd as the shooter and provided a description of him, Ratzlaff said. Other employees were there at the time of the shooting, and could have been hit by gunfire. Ratzlaff said police believe Todd fired a total of four times.

Hills' death remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

