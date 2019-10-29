A man who was fatally shot by Madison police Sunday night after police say he fired a weapon at officers has been identified as Dean G. Thomas, 64, of Madison.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday that Thomas died from "firearm related trauma" following a police response to the 6500 block of Raymond Road for a report of a man firing a gun.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the man was armed with a handgun and fired at least once at officers. He said at least one of the police officers in the area fired back, hitting Thomas. Officers attempted lifesaving measures at the scene, DeSpain said.
Thomas was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
The state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the case. The last fatal officer-involved shooting in Madison occurred in 2016.