Authorities say the man killed in a Tuesday crash in Rock County was an 85-year-old Fontana man.
Donald A. Mosser died when he missed a stop sign at the intersection of Highway C and Highway 11/14 and was struck by another vehicle on the side at about 1:40 p.m. in Bradford Township.
Mosser died soon after being taken to a local hospital, said Rock County Medical Examiner's Office spokesman Barry Irmen.
Irmen said Mosser died from the injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.