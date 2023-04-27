The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that the woman who was found dead Monday at a business on Madison's West Side was Micaela Juarez Ocolt, who owned the business.

But the medical examiner said Wednesday the cause and manner of Juarez Ocolt's death were yet undetermined, and that further tests were ongoing. Madison police have been calling her death a "suspected homicide."

Juarez Ocolt, 43, of Monona, was found shortly after 4 p.m. Monday at Spark Nutrition, 1330 S. Midvale Blvd. On Monday afternoon, a statewide Wisconsin Crime Alert bulletin stated that police were trying to locate Juarez Ocolt's 6-year-old daughter, Avril Duenas Jurarez, who was missing, along with Juarez Ocolt's husband, Jose Duenas-Quinonez.

The alert was called off late Monday after authorities said they learned two were believed to have left the U.S. They have not said where they believe Dueans-Quinonez is or how he got there. Police are not calling Duenas-Quinonez a suspect but a "person of interest."

On Tuesday, a former employer of Juarez Ocolt identified her to the Wisconsin State Journal as the woman whose body had been found. Kristy Blossom Heine, co-owner of Marigold Kitchen, who knew Juarez Ocolt for 18 years, said she had four children and two grandchildren, taught Zumba and fitness classes, and left Marigold to open a restaurant and Spark Nutrition.