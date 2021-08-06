Medical examiner confirms Gene Purcell, public broadcasting leader, killed in Beltline crash

The Dane County Medical Examiner on Friday confirmed that public broadcasting leader Gene Purcell was the motorcyclist killed in a crash late last month that caused power outages along the Beltline.

The crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on July 27, Madison police said.

Initial police reports said Purcell pulled out in front of a car, causing the collision. Police later amended that report to say Purcell was hit by the car while riding on the West Beltline Frontage Road. According to police, the car kept driving and crashed into a large utility pole, causing power outages from Todd Drive to Seminole Highway.

Purcell, 61, was found unconscious and was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner.

Purcell was executive director of The Wisconsin Educational Communications Board for over a decade and in 2018 he became the director of Wisconsin Public Media, the agency that helps oversee Wisconsin Public Radio and PBS Wisconsin.