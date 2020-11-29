 Skip to main content
Medical examiner called to scene of 'active investigation' near Edgewood College
Medical examiner called to scene of 'active investigation' near Edgewood College

Madison police respond to the scene of an investigation on Edgewood Drive along the shore of Lake Wingra on the Near West Side Sunday evening. 

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, which investigates deaths, has responded to an active investigation in the area of Edgewood College Sunday evening, the Dane County 911 center said. 

Someone from the medical examiner's office was sent to check on a person near Edgewood Drive and Edgewood Avenue around 4:45 p.m., the 911 center said. 

Madison police Sgt. Lyvia Novitzke said there was an "active investigation" in the area of Edgewood College. Officers were on scene as of 5:30 p.m. 

Multiple officers were stationed near the shore of Lake Wingra on Edgewood Drive until at least 6:50 p.m., but would not answer questions about the investigation. 

Novitzke declined to comment around 5:30 p.m. and still would not release any information on the investigation when asked again at 8:15 p.m. 

She said there was no danger to the public. 

