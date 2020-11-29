Medical examiner called to scene of 'active investigation' near Edgewood College

Madison police respond to the scene of an investigation on Edgewood Drive along the shore of Lake Wingra on the Near West Side Sunday evening.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, which investigates deaths, has responded to an active investigation in the area of Edgewood College Sunday evening, the Dane County 911 center said.
Someone from the medical examiner's office was sent to check on a person near Edgewood Drive and Edgewood Avenue around 4:45 p.m., the 911 center said.
Madison police Sgt. Lyvia Novitzke said there was an "active investigation" in the area of Edgewood College. Officers were on scene as of 5:30 p.m.
Multiple officers were stationed near the shore of Lake Wingra on Edgewood Drive until at least 6:50 p.m., but would not answer questions about the investigation.
Novitzke declined to comment around 5:30 p.m. and still would not release any information on the investigation when asked again at 8:15 p.m.
She said there was no danger to the public.
Vehicle crash, hit and run top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Owner of vehicle in hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians claims it was stolen, Madison police say
The pedestrians, a boyfriend and girlfriend, were in a crosswalk and had a walk light to cross South Park Street at West Washington Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a black Nissan Murano, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Another inmate dead as COVID-19 cases surpass 8,000 in Wisconsin prison system
Another inmate is dead as COVID-19 continues to s
pread throughout the Wisconsin prison system, with total cases surpassing 8,000 for the first time Monday.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported an additional 512 infections Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began up to 8,150 and the active case count up to 2,288.
The total number of COVID-19-related inmate deaths — recorded as prisoner deaths in which a local medical examiner or coroner has confirmed that the virus was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death — now stands at 11, according to DOC.
Man arrested, drugs, 3 handguns, $18K in cash seized in South Side drug raid, Madison police say
A man was arrested and drugs, three handguns, one listed as stolen, and more than
$18,000 in cash were seized in a drug raid on the South Side last Tuesday, Madison police reported.
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force, assisted by the Madison police SWAT squad, served the search warrant about 9 a.m. last Tuesday at an apartment in the 2400 block of Allied Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in an incident report.
Madison police investigating possible stabbing on North Side
Madison police are investigating a
possible stabbing on the North Side Tuesday.
A spokesperson with the Dane County 911 Center said the call for the possible stabbing came in at 4:11 p.m. from the Northport Drive area.
75-year-old woman's car stolen from street as she walks into food pantry to make a donation
A 75-year-old Madison woman's car was
stolen from the street outside a food pantry on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning, police said.
The woman left her 2014 Toyota Camry unlocked and running in the street in front of the food pantry on the 1400 block of Prairie Road at around 10:25 a.m., Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said. She was gone for about a minute to make a donation, which was the time it took for the suspect to drive off with her car. Her purse was in the front passenger seat and also stolen.
Madison police: Man under the influence breaks into school, defecates on floor
An alarm at Wright Middle School shortly after midnight Saturday reportedly led Madison police to a
pants-less, under-the-influence man who had defecated on the floor of the South Side school.
Officers were called to the middle school at 1717 Fish Hatchery Road shortly before 12:15 a.m. for an alarm that went off, police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement, and a security guard had noticed a broken window.
Missouri woman gets 30 months in federal prison in scheme that defrauded Walmart of $860K
A Missouri woman was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison in a scheme that
defrauded Walmart of more than $860,000, according to U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.
Heather Bishop, 31, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley for conspiring with Crystal Austin, Shelly Scott, Jason Edge, and others to commit wire fraud throughout the country. Bishop was ordered to pay restitution to Walmart in an amount to be determined after a hearing on Jan. 11.
