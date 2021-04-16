Medford man dies after motorcycles collide near major Columbia County interchange, authorities say

A Medford man died after two motorcycles traveling together collided near a major interstate interchange in Columbia County on Thursday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Witnesses told the State Patrol that shortly before 8:25 p.m., a 2003 Harley Davidson and a 2002 Harley Davidson that had been traveling south together on I-39 near the I-90/94 and Highway 78 interchange made contact with each other while navigating a curve and traveled into the ditch.

Emergency responders found one of the motorcycle operators unresponsive and CPR was started immediately, but that operator — a 45-year-old Medford man — died a short time later at the scene, the State Patrol said.

The other motorcycle operator was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released, the State Patrol said.

The investigation is continuing.

The State Patrol said it was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Medical Examiner, Portage Fire Department, and Aspirus Divine Savior EMS.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.