McKee Road closed in Fitchburg as law enforcement respond to welfare check
McKee Road closed in Fitchburg as law enforcement respond to welfare check

Fitchburg Police and members of the Dane County Sheriffs Office Tactical Response Team took a man suffering a mental health crisis into custody Friday, after responding to a welfare check in the parking lot of the former New Vision Cinema on McKee Road. 

At 11 a.m., officers responded to a call about a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or experiencing a mental health crisis in the theater parking lot. He was armed with a baseball bat, at least one knife and causing harm to himself, Fitchburg Police Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement. 

McKee Road, from Verona Road to Spoke Road, was closed as responding officers established a perimeter to speak with the man from a distance. Fitch-Rona Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and an ambulance remained on standby throughout the incident. Crisis negotiators were brought in to help communicate with the man throughout the afternoon, Hartwick said. 

The man was taken into protective custody at 3:45 p.m., was given immediate medical assistance and transported to a hospital for further evaluation, Hartwick said. 

