A McFarland woman stopped by Sauk County deputies Saturday while driving on the Interstate was arrested for allegedly transporting illegal drugs in her vehicle.
Tara Blum, 38, was taken to the Sauk County Jail on tentative charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance, second or subsequent offense; possession of amphetamine, second or subsequent offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derek Cape, 27, Eau Claire, a passenger in Blum's vehicle, was arrested and taken to jail on a probation hold and was ticketed for obstructing an officer.
According to the report, a special agent for the Division of Criminal Investigation contacted the Sheriff's Office about a vehicle taking illegal drugs through Sauk County on Interstate 90/94.
"The agent provided a vehicle description and suspect information," said Sheriff Chip Meister. "The two agencies coordinated enforcement action to take place once the vehicle entered Sauk County."
At about 9:10 a.m. Saturday, a deputy saw the vehicle going east on the Interstate and made a traffic stop in the town of Delton.
A police dog brought to the scene alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.
"A search of the vehicle and Blum's purse resulted in the discovery and seizure of about 40 grams of methamphetamine, 144 adderall pills, other controlled substances and a substantial amount of US currency," Meister said.
Online court records show Blum was convicted of drug charges in 2013 and received five years probation with the sentence withheld.
