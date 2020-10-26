McFarland woman, 3 Madison men indicted on drug charges by federal grand jury

A McFarland woman and three Madison men have been indicted on drug charges by a federal grand jury, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison reported.
According to the report released last week of the grand jury's action:
Tara Blum, 29, is charged with four counts of distributing methamphetamine and two counts of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
The indictment alleges that between July 22 and Sept. 9 one of Blum’s sales involved 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and that on Sept. 9 she possessed 500 grams or more for distribution.
DeAndre Bishop, 42, is charged with possessing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine on Aug. 3 with the intent to distribute.
Melvin P. Potts, 33, is charged with six counts of distributing methamphetamine from July through September.
The indictment alleges that one of Potts’ distributions involved 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and that on Sept. 15 he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution.
Timothy Savannah, 28, is charged with distributing methamphetamine on Sept. 1, and with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on Sept. 10.
Road rage incidents involving guns top recent notable crime news in Madison area
Madison police seeking motorcyclist who pointed gun at family during road rage incident on Far East Side
‘I will end you’: After incident at stop light, man points gun at woman at gas station, Madison police say
Former Columbus mayor indicted on bank fraud charge over grocery store deal
Multiple home burglaries reported in Fitchburg, police say
Madison man arrested for disorderly conduct, allegedly called woman a racial slur
Man in wheelchair battered, robbed by 2 men before being pushed into Starkweather Creek, Madison police say
Spark ignited vapors in shredder at Far East Side recycling business, starting $30K fire
Complaint: Verona man angry over child custody situation attacked FBI office door with axe
2 Madison men charged with toppling, damaging Capitol statues in June
Man arrested after driving stolen Volkswagen into ditch on Beltline then running from officers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.