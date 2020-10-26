McFarland woman, 3 Madison men indicted on drug charges by federal grand jury

A McFarland woman and three Madison men have been indicted on drug charges by a federal grand jury, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison reported.

According to the report released last week of the grand jury's action:

Tara Blum, 29, is charged with four counts of distributing methamphetamine and two counts of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The indictment alleges that between July 22 and Sept. 9 one of Blum’s sales involved 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and that on Sept. 9 she possessed 500 grams or more for distribution.

DeAndre Bishop, 42, is charged with possessing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine on Aug. 3 with the intent to distribute.

Melvin P. Potts, 33, is charged with six counts of distributing methamphetamine from July through September.

The indictment alleges that one of Potts’ distributions involved 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and that on Sept. 15 he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution.

Timothy Savannah, 28, is charged with distributing methamphetamine on Sept. 1, and with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on Sept. 10.