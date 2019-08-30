A McFarland teacher, who is accused of child enticement, has been put on leave from the McFarland School District.
Fourth-grade teacher Andrew Meeks, 35, was released from jail Thursday on a signature bond after being arrested earlier this week on tentative felony charges, with formal charges expected to be filed at a later date. As part of his release, Meeks has been ordered to not be in the village of McFarland, McFarland schools or William McFarland Park.
He is also ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim or with children under age 16 unless supervised by a responsible adult.
"Given these circumstances, Mr. Meeks has been placed on a leave of absence from his position in the district pending further developments," McFarland Superintendent Andrew Briddell said in a statement Friday.
The School District said in an email Tuesday that Meeks, a teacher at the Waubesa Intermediate School, had been arrested by police that day, and jail records indicate he was arrested on tentative charges of child enticement, causing mental harm to a child and exposing a child to harmful material.
No specifics of the allegations against Meeks were discussed during his hearing Thursday.