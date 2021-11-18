McFarland police: Man arrested after firing gun in home

A McFarland man was arrested Wednesday night hours after firing a gun in his home, which had initially prompted police to tell neighbors to stay inside and lock their doors, according to the McFarland Police Department.
Around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to North Autumn Lane for a report of a man who discharged a firearm in his house, police Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement Thursday. The other occupants of the house left without injuries, he said.
Three other law enforcement agencies responded, Chapin said, and negotiators with the Dane County Sheriff's Office got in contact with Jared Redders.
By 8:30 p.m., Redders agreed to peacefully leave the house and was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by use of a firearm, Chapin said.