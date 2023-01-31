 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

McFarland man identified as icefisherman who drowned in Lake Waubesa

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Authorities have identified the body of the ice fisherman found in Lake Waubesa on Saturday. 

The Dane County Medical examiner identified the individual as Richard D. Knuteson, 45, from the Village of McFarland.  

Pronounced dead at the scene, preliminary results confirm Knuteson died of drowning, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Authorities first became aware Knuteson was missing after he failed to come home Saturday night from an ice fishing trip on the North end of Lake Waubesa.

The area where Knuteson was found had indications that an ATV may have fallen through the ice, according to Sheriff Department Sgt. Nicole Schomer.

People are also reading…

The death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer.

'There were angels around me,' Madison woman says after she's rescued from lake

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics