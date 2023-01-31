McFarland man identified as icefisherman who drowned in Lake Waubesa

Authorities have identified the body of the ice fisherman found in Lake Waubesa on Saturday.
The Dane County Medical examiner identified the individual as Richard D. Knuteson, 45, from the Village of McFarland.
Pronounced dead at the scene, preliminary results confirm Knuteson died of drowning, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Authorities first became aware Knuteson was missing after he failed to come home Saturday night from an ice fishing trip on the North end of Lake Waubesa.
The area where Knuteson was found had indications that an ATV may have fallen through the ice, according to Sheriff Department Sgt. Nicole Schomer.
The death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer.