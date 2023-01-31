McFarland man identified as icefisherman who drowned in Lake Waubesa

Authorities have identified the body of the ice fisherman found in Lake Waubesa on Saturday.

The Dane County Medical examiner identified the individual as Richard D. Knuteson, 45, from the Village of McFarland.

Pronounced dead at the scene, preliminary results confirm Knuteson died of drowning, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Authorities first became aware Knuteson was missing after he failed to come home Saturday night from an ice fishing trip on the North end of Lake Waubesa.

The area where Knuteson was found had indications that an ATV may have fallen through the ice, according to Sheriff Department Sgt. Nicole Schomer.

The death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer.

Madison teen killed in drive-by shooting tops recent notable crimes in Madison area Madison teen killed in drive-by shooting near Camp Randall Former teacher planted cameras in hotel rooms 'just out of curiosity,' he tells judge before pleading guilty 'Rescue' of beagles from Blue Mounds animal testing facility leads to criminal charges against activists 'Tragic accident': 3 killed in I-94 crash struck after getting out of vehicles, authorities say Convicted of stabbing roommate multiple times, Milton man sentenced to 12 years in prison 50-year-old woman arrested in fatal Downtown Madison stabbing Complaint: Witness heard as many as 15 shots in murder at Madison gas station Second man charged in July 5 gas station homicide is arrested Man arrested cutting car tires with knife after getting sprayed by skunk, Madison police say Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds after shooting on East Side, Madison police say