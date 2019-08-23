Jason J. Yapp booking photo

Jason J. Yapp.

 Dane County Sheriff's Office

A McFarland man with prior bank robbery convictions was sentenced Thursday to eight years in federal prison for robbing two Madison banks.

Jason Yapp, 48, also will serve three years of supervised release under the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, according to a news release from the office of Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Yapp has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for burglary, attempted second-degree sexual assault, armed robbery, and theft from a financial institution.

In 2014, he was sentenced to five years in prison for robbing two AnchorBank locations a week apart in 2013.

Yapp, who pleaded guilty to the charges on May 23, 2019, was on a supervision hold with the state Department of Corrections when he was released from the Dane County Jail on Sept. 17, 2018, at 5:16 a.m. At 9:34 a.m., he robbed the Associated Bank branch on West Broadway Avenue.

On Sept. 21, Yapp attempted to rob the Associated Bank branch on Cottage Grove Road but fled when he thought the teller hit an alarm. Yapp crashed into the vehicle of another bank customer as he drove away, continued at a high rate of speed and eventually lost control and crashed.

Yapp was arrested by Madison police as he tried to get into another vehicle that was waiting in line at the intersection.





