McFarland man arrested for 3rd OWI after rear-end crash on Beltline that injured 2, police say

A McFarland man was arrested for his third offense of operating while intoxicated after a rear-end crash on the Beltline Tuesday night that injured himself and the other driver, Madison police reported.
The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive when a speeding driver rear-ended another vehicle, witnesses said, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The crash left both drivers with non-life-threatening injuries, DeSpain said.
Sage M. Krzykowski, 23, who allegedly was driving the car that caused the crash claimed there was another person in his car, and that he had not been driving. Because of his statements, officers thoroughly walked the area of the crash, put a drone in the air, and utilized the Madison Fire Department's thermal imaging camera to make sure there was not another injured person in the area, DeSpain said.
When no one was found, Kryzkowski was cited for third offense OWI, failure to keep his vehicle under control, and operating without a valid license, DeSpain said.
