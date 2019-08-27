A teacher in the McFarland School District was arrested Tuesday afternoon for alleged child enticement, a felony charge, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew Meeks, a teacher at Waubesa Intermediate School, was taken into custody by McFarland police at about 2:15 p.m., McFarland Superintendent Andrew Briddell said in an email.
The school teaches about 525 students from grades 3 to 5. Meeks is listed as a fourth-grade teacher on Waubesa’s website.
According to the Dane County Jail inmate list, Meeks was arrested on tentative charges of child enticement, causing mental harm to a child and exposing a child to harmful material.
Child enticement is when someone causes or attempts to cause a child to go into a vehicle, building, room or other secluded place to engage in certain acts that would cause the child harm, according to Wisconsin statutes.
That harm could be mental, bodily or sexual in nature. Wisconsin law does not require that the acts are performed, just that the perpetrator was attempting to entice the child to do them.
Before the charges were posted, the McFarland Police Department would not say whether Meeks had been arrested, or provide any information on the case.
Briddell also did not go into detail about why Meeks had been arrested. He did not immediately respond to an email and voicemail requesting more information.
It is unclear if the charges were related to Meeks’ teaching.
Briddell said the school district is working with Waubesa’s principal on finding a replacement teacher, and expects to have that person in place before the school year begins next week.
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
